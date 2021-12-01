Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, MSFT, TWLO

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 7,048 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 704,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 162.7% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 433,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2600 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,600 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2600 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 386,079 contracts, representing approximately 38.6 million underlying shares or approximately 159.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 46,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 31,932 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127.9% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 1,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,900 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

