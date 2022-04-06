Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, DUK, STX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 3,180 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 318,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 405,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2045 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2045 strike highlighted in orange:

Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) saw options trading volume of 16,492 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 65% of DUK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 12,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of DUK. Below is a chart showing DUK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) options are showing a volume of 12,068 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.4% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $91 strike put option expiring April 29, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

