Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, DUK, STX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 3,180 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 318,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 405,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2045 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2045 strike highlighted in orange:
Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) saw options trading volume of 16,492 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 65% of DUK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 12,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of DUK. Below is a chart showing DUK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) options are showing a volume of 12,068 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.4% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $91 strike put option expiring April 29, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, DUK options, or STX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.