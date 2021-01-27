Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, DIS, CMG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 6,005 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 600,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 174.6% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 343,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1550 strike put option expiring February 05, 2021, with 550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1550 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 127,721 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 144.8% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring February 05, 2021, with 4,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 497,600 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 3,507 contracts, representing approximately 350,700 underlying shares or approximately 139.2% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 251,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $640 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,800 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:

