Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKE, WDAY, HRB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE), where a total of 6,750 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 675,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.3% of BKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 755,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 5,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,700 underlying shares of BKE. Below is a chart showing BKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 16,282 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.7% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 4,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,000 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB) options are showing a volume of 14,635 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.6% of HRB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,800 underlying shares of HRB. Below is a chart showing HRB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BKE options, WDAY options, or HRB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

