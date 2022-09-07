Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BIIB, WM, MA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), where a total of 4,458 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 445,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.7% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 710,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,200 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM) saw options trading volume of 7,127 contracts, representing approximately 712,700 underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of WM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 3,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,900 underlying shares of WM. Below is a chart showing WM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 11,743 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,200 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BIIB options, WM options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

