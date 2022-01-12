Markets
BIIB

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BIIB, IDXX, HD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), where a total volume of 37,354 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 212.9% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 430,500 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) saw options trading volume of 4,561 contracts, representing approximately 456,100 underlying shares or approximately 113.1% of IDXX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 403,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $610 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,600 underlying shares of IDXX. Below is a chart showing IDXX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 42,307 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 106.6% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 6,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 667,500 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

