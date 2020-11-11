Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BIIB, AES, NFLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), where a total volume of 27,499 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 108.1% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 7,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 705,600 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

AES Corp. (Symbol: AES) saw options trading volume of 36,838 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 70.3% of AES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 27,867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of AES. Below is a chart showing AES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 50,211 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 69.6% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $485 strike call option expiring November 13, 2020, with 3,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,200 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $485 strike highlighted in orange:

