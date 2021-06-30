Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BIGC, PZZA, NRZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BigCommerce Holdings Inc (Symbol: BIGC), where a total of 11,301 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.7% of BIGC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 5,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 578,500 underlying shares of BIGC. Below is a chart showing BIGC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) saw options trading volume of 2,552 contracts, representing approximately 255,200 underlying shares or approximately 72.7% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 351,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $96 strike put option expiring August 06, 2021, with 1,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,000 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:

And New Residential Investment Corp (Symbol: NRZ) saw options trading volume of 34,198 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 68.5% of NRZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 9,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 992,000 underlying shares of NRZ. Below is a chart showing NRZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BIGC options, PZZA options, or NRZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

