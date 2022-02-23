Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BIG, REKR, SHOO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Big Lots, Inc. (Symbol: BIG), where a total volume of 5,497 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 549,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.1% of BIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,700 underlying shares of BIG. Below is a chart showing BIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Rekor Systems Inc (Symbol: REKR) options are showing a volume of 2,343 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 234,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of REKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 458,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,000 underlying shares of REKR. Below is a chart showing REKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO) saw options trading volume of 2,525 contracts, representing approximately 252,500 underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of SHOO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 503,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,500 underlying shares of SHOO. Below is a chart showing SHOO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

