Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BHF, ROKU, ISRG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF), where a total of 3,224 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 322,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.5% of BHF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 551,530 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,200 underlying shares of BHF. Below is a chart showing BHF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 48,898 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 3,646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,600 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 10,205 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 2,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,600 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
