Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BCRX, DOCU, DMTK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: BCRX), where a total of 15,641 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of BCRX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 2,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,600 underlying shares of BCRX. Below is a chart showing BCRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 18,968 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 1,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,300 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And DermTech Inc (Symbol: DMTK) options are showing a volume of 3,321 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 332,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of DMTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 743,025 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of DMTK. Below is a chart showing DMTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BCRX options, DOCU options, or DMTK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

