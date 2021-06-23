Markets
BCRX

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BCRX, DOCU, DMTK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: BCRX), where a total of 15,641 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of BCRX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 2,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,600 underlying shares of BCRX. Below is a chart showing BCRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 18,968 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 1,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,300 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And DermTech Inc (Symbol: DMTK) options are showing a volume of 3,321 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 332,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of DMTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 743,025 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of DMTK. Below is a chart showing DMTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BCRX options, DOCU options, or DMTK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BCRX DOCU DMTK

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular