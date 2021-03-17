Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BCOV, LITE, PANW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Brightcove Inc (Symbol: BCOV), where a total volume of 4,219 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 421,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.5% of BCOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 493,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,000 underlying shares of BCOV. Below is a chart showing BCOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) options are showing a volume of 8,976 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 897,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,000 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 8,634 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 863,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.5% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,600 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

