Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BBY, STX, WDC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total volume of 28,538 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 118.9% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 8,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 823,200 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Seagate Technology plc (Symbol: STX) saw options trading volume of 30,879 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 109.9% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 13,645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 27,678 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.1% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 16,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BBY options, STX options, or WDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

