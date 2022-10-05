Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BBY, NKE, SLB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total of 15,326 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.5% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 3,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,800 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 62,630 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.5% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 5,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 541,900 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:
And Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) options are showing a volume of 62,121 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 16,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BBY options, NKE options, or SLB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.