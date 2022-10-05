Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BBY, NKE, SLB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total of 15,326 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.5% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 3,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,800 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 62,630 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.5% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 5,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 541,900 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

And Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) options are showing a volume of 62,121 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 16,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BBY options, NKE options, or SLB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.