Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BBY, FB, BA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total of 17,272 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.7% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring February 25, 2022, with 2,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,000 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: FB) saw options trading volume of 365,310 contracts, representing approximately 36.5 million underlying shares or approximately 67.6% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 57,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 57,722 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 3,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,300 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BBY options, FB options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
