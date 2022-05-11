Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BBWI, RCUS, OSTK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI), where a total of 18,169 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.2% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Arcus Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RCUS) saw options trading volume of 3,815 contracts, representing approximately 381,500 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of RCUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 904,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of RCUS. Below is a chart showing RCUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK) options are showing a volume of 8,263 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 826,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,700 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

