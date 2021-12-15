Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BAC, CDLX, FUV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total of 206,163 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 20.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 48.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 23,777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Cardlytics Inc (Symbol: CDLX) options are showing a volume of 1,740 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 174,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of CDLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 414,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,600 underlying shares of CDLX. Below is a chart showing CDLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arcimoto Inc (Symbol: FUV) saw options trading volume of 2,679 contracts, representing approximately 267,900 underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of FUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 644,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,600 underlying shares of FUV. Below is a chart showing FUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

