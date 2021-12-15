Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BAC, CDLX, FUV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total of 206,163 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 20.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 48.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 23,777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Cardlytics Inc (Symbol: CDLX) options are showing a volume of 1,740 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 174,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of CDLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 414,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,600 underlying shares of CDLX. Below is a chart showing CDLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arcimoto Inc (Symbol: FUV) saw options trading volume of 2,679 contracts, representing approximately 267,900 underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of FUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 644,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,600 underlying shares of FUV. Below is a chart showing FUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BAC options, CDLX options, or FUV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

