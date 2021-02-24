Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BA, NCLH, MOS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 355,925 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 35.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 299.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 42,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) saw options trading volume of 123,136 contracts, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares or approximately 69.7% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 19,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) saw options trading volume of 34,456 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 59.5% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 7,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 704,200 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BA options, NCLH options, or MOS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.