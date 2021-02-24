Markets
BA

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BA, NCLH, MOS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 355,925 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 35.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 299.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 42,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) saw options trading volume of 123,136 contracts, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares or approximately 69.7% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 19,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) saw options trading volume of 34,456 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 59.5% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 7,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 704,200 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BA options, NCLH options, or MOS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA NCLH MOS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest