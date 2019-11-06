Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BA, CVS, CARA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 109,749 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 203.8% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring November 08, 2019, with 9,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 930,900 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 134,802 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 194.6% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 19,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cara Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CARA) saw options trading volume of 6,610 contracts, representing approximately 661,000 underlying shares or approximately 179.2% of CARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 368,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,900 underlying shares of CARA. Below is a chart showing CARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

