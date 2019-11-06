Markets
BA

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BA, CVS, CARA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 109,749 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 203.8% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring November 08, 2019, with 9,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 930,900 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 134,802 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 194.6% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 19,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Cara Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CARA) saw options trading volume of 6,610 contracts, representing approximately 661,000 underlying shares or approximately 179.2% of CARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 368,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,900 underlying shares of CARA. Below is a chart showing CARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BA options, CVS options, or CARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA CVS CARA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular