Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BA, AVGO, FB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 443,313 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 44.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 148.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 36,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 16,288 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.5% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,100 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

And Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) saw options trading volume of 167,232 contracts, representing approximately 16.7 million underlying shares or approximately 67% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 11,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

