Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AZO, URI, WYNN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 2,404 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 240,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.2% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 247,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring February 28, 2020, with 124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,400 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 10,149 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 81.1% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 22,994 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 79.2% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,100 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

