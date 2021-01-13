Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AZO, AMBA, PETS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 1,801 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 180,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.1% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 243,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1140 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,200 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1140 strike highlighted in orange:

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) saw options trading volume of 4,493 contracts, representing approximately 449,300 underlying shares or approximately 73.6% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 610,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,600 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And PetMed Express Inc (Symbol: PETS) options are showing a volume of 3,870 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 387,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.2% of PETS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 543,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,200 underlying shares of PETS. Below is a chart showing PETS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

