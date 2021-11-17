Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AYX, LMND, TWTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX), where a total volume of 6,511 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 651,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.1% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 773,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,200 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 14,399 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 81.6% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,800 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) options are showing a volume of 129,266 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.4% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 18,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

