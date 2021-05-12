Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AYX, HON, CWH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX), where a total volume of 5,059 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 505,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,200 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) options are showing a volume of 12,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,700 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) options are showing a volume of 6,526 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 652,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,000 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AYX options, HON options, or CWH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.