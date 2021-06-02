Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AXSM, CELH, IMAX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM), where a total volume of 2,835 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 283,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 373,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 1,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,100 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 7,931 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 793,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.6% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,500 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And IMAX Corp. (Symbol: IMAX) saw options trading volume of 5,087 contracts, representing approximately 508,700 underlying shares or approximately 71.2% of IMAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 714,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,200 underlying shares of IMAX. Below is a chart showing IMAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

