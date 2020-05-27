Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AXP, BIG, PCG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 28,897 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.6% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,900 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Big Lots, Inc. (Symbol: BIG) options are showing a volume of 6,644 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 664,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of BIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 2,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,900 underlying shares of BIG. Below is a chart showing BIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) saw options trading volume of 41,788 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 3,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,800 underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

