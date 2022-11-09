Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AXON, RBLX, KNSA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON), where a total of 3,640 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 364,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.4% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 524,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,800 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 131,639 contracts, representing approximately 13.2 million underlying shares or approximately 68.7% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 497,100 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Symbol: KNSA) options are showing a volume of 2,724 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 272,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.3% of KNSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 399,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of KNSA. Below is a chart showing KNSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
