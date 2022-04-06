Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AX, LYFT, GTN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX), where a total of 16,008 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 467.3% of AX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 342,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 15,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AX. Below is a chart showing AX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) saw options trading volume of 70,514 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 142.4% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring April 08, 2022, with 17,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gray Television Inc (Symbol: GTN) options are showing a volume of 9,401 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 940,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135% of GTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 696,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 8,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,400 underlying shares of GTN. Below is a chart showing GTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

