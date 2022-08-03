Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AWI, ALNY, TMCI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI), where a total volume of 14,800 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 470% of AWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 314,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 7,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,000 underlying shares of AWI. Below is a chart showing AWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY) options are showing a volume of 15,816 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 267.2% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 591,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,700 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Treace Medical Concepts Inc (Symbol: TMCI) saw options trading volume of 2,012 contracts, representing approximately 201,200 underlying shares or approximately 187.6% of TMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 107,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of TMCI. Below is a chart showing TMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AWI options, ALNY options, or TMCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.