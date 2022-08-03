Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AWI, ALNY, TMCI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI), where a total volume of 14,800 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 470% of AWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 314,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 7,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,000 underlying shares of AWI. Below is a chart showing AWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY) options are showing a volume of 15,816 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 267.2% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 591,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,700 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Treace Medical Concepts Inc (Symbol: TMCI) saw options trading volume of 2,012 contracts, representing approximately 201,200 underlying shares or approximately 187.6% of TMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 107,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of TMCI. Below is a chart showing TMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

