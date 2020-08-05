Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AVGO, PRGO, GOOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 23,820 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 132.6% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 6,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 643,800 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) options are showing a volume of 7,251 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 725,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.5% of PRGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 743,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,500 underlying shares of PRGO. Below is a chart showing PRGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 12,996 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.2% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1620 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,400 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1620 strike highlighted in orange:

