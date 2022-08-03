Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AVGO, ALB, GS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 10,563 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring August 05, 2022, with 2,724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,400 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:
Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 5,306 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 530,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 989,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,900 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 14,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.5% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $302.50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,900 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $302.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, ALB options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
