Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ATH, WMB, BLUE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Athene Holding Ltd (Symbol: ATH), where a total of 5,622 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 562,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.7% of ATH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of ATH. Below is a chart showing ATH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) options are showing a volume of 51,037 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of WMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 17,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of WMB. Below is a chart showing WMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And bluebird bio Inc (Symbol: BLUE) saw options trading volume of 7,057 contracts, representing approximately 705,700 underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of BLUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,300 underlying shares of BLUE. Below is a chart showing BLUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ATH options, WMB options, or BLUE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

