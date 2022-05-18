Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ASO, BA, WOOF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO), where a total volume of 15,295 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.1% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 103,845 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 4,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,300 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Petco Health & Wellness Co Inc (Symbol: WOOF) options are showing a volume of 20,351 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83% of WOOF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19.50 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 382,000 underlying shares of WOOF. Below is a chart showing WOOF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ASO options, BA options, or WOOF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

