Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ARVN, SEDG, IIPR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arvinas Inc (Symbol: ARVN), where a total of 3,650 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 365,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59% of ARVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 618,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,700 underlying shares of ARVN. Below is a chart showing ARVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) options are showing a volume of 7,367 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 736,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,600 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 2,639 contracts, representing approximately 263,900 underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 452,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,700 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

