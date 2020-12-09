Markets
ARVN

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ARVN, SEDG, IIPR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arvinas Inc (Symbol: ARVN), where a total of 3,650 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 365,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59% of ARVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 618,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,700 underlying shares of ARVN. Below is a chart showing ARVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) options are showing a volume of 7,367 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 736,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,600 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 2,639 contracts, representing approximately 263,900 underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 452,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,700 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ARVN options, SEDG options, or IIPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARVN SEDG IIPR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular