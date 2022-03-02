Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ARCH, ZUO, ORCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH), where a total of 3,479 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 347,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of ARCH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 713,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of ARCH. Below is a chart showing ARCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Zuora Inc (Symbol: ZUO) saw options trading volume of 4,759 contracts, representing approximately 475,900 underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of ZUO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 978,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 4,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,900 underlying shares of ZUO. Below is a chart showing ZUO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 37,143 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 6,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 604,700 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ARCH options, ZUO options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
