Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: APPS, BL, SGEN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS), where a total of 23,213 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 5,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,500 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL) options are showing a volume of 5,112 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 511,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.5% of BL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 635,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of BL. Below is a chart showing BL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN) options are showing a volume of 7,983 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 798,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.5% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,800 underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

