Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: APPS, ADBE, OSTK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS), where a total volume of 20,113 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.7% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,800 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 14,335 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,400 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK) options are showing a volume of 21,656 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,200 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

