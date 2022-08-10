Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: APP, CRWD, NVTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total volume of 20,954 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.1% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,600 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 23,350 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 81.9% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 1,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,000 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:
And Invitae Corp (Symbol: NVTA) saw options trading volume of 82,453 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 78.5% of NVTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 36,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of NVTA. Below is a chart showing NVTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for APP options, CRWD options, or NVTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.