Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: APP, CRWD, NVTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total volume of 20,954 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.1% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,600 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 23,350 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 81.9% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 1,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,000 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

And Invitae Corp (Symbol: NVTA) saw options trading volume of 82,453 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 78.5% of NVTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 36,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of NVTA. Below is a chart showing NVTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APP options, CRWD options, or NVTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

