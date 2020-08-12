Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: APO, BHVN, CRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apollo Global Management Inc Class A (Symbol: APO), where a total volume of 5,805 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 580,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.5% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45.50 strike put option expiring August 14, 2020, with 1,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,700 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) options are showing a volume of 2,967 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 296,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 579,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 23,897 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APO options, BHVN options, or CRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.