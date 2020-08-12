Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: APO, BHVN, CRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apollo Global Management Inc Class A (Symbol: APO), where a total volume of 5,805 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 580,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.5% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45.50 strike put option expiring August 14, 2020, with 1,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,700 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) options are showing a volume of 2,967 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 296,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 579,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 23,897 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

