Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AON, UNP, VSTO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Aon plc (Symbol: AON), where a total of 5,979 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 597,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.8% of AON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,500 underlying shares of AON. Below is a chart showing AON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) saw options trading volume of 10,437 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,300 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO) options are showing a volume of 3,206 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 320,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of VSTO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 765,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 1,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,300 underlying shares of VSTO. Below is a chart showing VSTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AON options, UNP options, or VSTO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

