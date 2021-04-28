Markets
AON

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AON, UNP, VSTO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Aon plc (Symbol: AON), where a total of 5,979 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 597,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.8% of AON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,500 underlying shares of AON. Below is a chart showing AON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) saw options trading volume of 10,437 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,300 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO) options are showing a volume of 3,206 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 320,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of VSTO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 765,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 1,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,300 underlying shares of VSTO. Below is a chart showing VSTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AON options, UNP options, or VSTO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AON UNP VSTO

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular