Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, NFLX, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 248,118 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 24.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 824.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3500 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 18,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3500 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 131,779 contracts, representing approximately 13.2 million underlying shares or approximately 379.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 15,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 38,417 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 310.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2500 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 3,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,100 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2500 strike highlighted in orange:

