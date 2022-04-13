Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, GOOGL, CMG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 160,874 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 512.2% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3000 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 13,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3000 strike highlighted in orange:
Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 44,558 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 297.1% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2000 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 4,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,400 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 5,205 contracts, representing approximately 520,500 underlying shares or approximately 261.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 198,905 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike put option expiring May 06, 2022, with 405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,500 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, GOOGL options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.