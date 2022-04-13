Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, GOOGL, CMG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 160,874 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 512.2% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3000 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 13,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3000 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 44,558 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 297.1% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2000 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 4,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,400 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 5,205 contracts, representing approximately 520,500 underlying shares or approximately 261.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 198,905 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike put option expiring May 06, 2022, with 405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,500 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, GOOGL options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

