Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, CMG, CORT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 183,744 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 18.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 476.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3500 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 9,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 952,900 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3500 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 8,941 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 894,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 382.6% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 233,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,400 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT) options are showing a volume of 36,936 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 350.2% of CORT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 14,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CORT. Below is a chart showing CORT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

