Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, CMG, BKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 95,385 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 268.7% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1900 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 4,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,500 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1900 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 5,983 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 598,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 191.2% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 312,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $880 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,800 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $880 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 4,026 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 402,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 139.2% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 289,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2030 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,100 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2030 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, CMG options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

