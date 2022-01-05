Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMT, TTWO, J

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT), where a total of 7,755 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 775,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.1% of AMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares of AMT. Below is a chart showing AMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 4,742 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 474,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 968,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,300 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (Symbol: J) saw options trading volume of 2,616 contracts, representing approximately 261,600 underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of J's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 536,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,000 underlying shares of J. Below is a chart showing J's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

