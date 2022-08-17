Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMR, RIOT, MTCH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR), where a total of 3,056 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 305,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.1% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 476,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,100 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
Riot Blockchain Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 124,280 contracts, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 12,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) options are showing a volume of 23,438 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 561,200 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
