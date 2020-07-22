Markets
AMKR

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMKR, SIVB, RAMP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR), where a total of 6,344 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 634,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.8% of AMKR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 978,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of AMKR. Below is a chart showing AMKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) options are showing a volume of 2,017 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 201,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of SIVB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 324,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,000 underlying shares of SIVB. Below is a chart showing SIVB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And LiveRamp Holdings Inc (Symbol: RAMP) options are showing a volume of 4,268 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 426,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.5% of RAMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 716,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,600 underlying shares of RAMP. Below is a chart showing RAMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMKR options, SIVB options, or RAMP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMKR SIVB RAMP

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular