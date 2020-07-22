Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMKR, SIVB, RAMP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR), where a total of 6,344 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 634,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.8% of AMKR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 978,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of AMKR. Below is a chart showing AMKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) options are showing a volume of 2,017 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 201,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of SIVB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 324,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,000 underlying shares of SIVB. Below is a chart showing SIVB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And LiveRamp Holdings Inc (Symbol: RAMP) options are showing a volume of 4,268 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 426,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.5% of RAMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 716,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,600 underlying shares of RAMP. Below is a chart showing RAMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

