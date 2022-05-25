Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMGN, SPLK, MGTX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total of 23,460 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.5% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 7,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 729,800 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) saw options trading volume of 16,494 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 67.3% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,000 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (Symbol: MGTX) saw options trading volume of 1,011 contracts, representing approximately 101,100 underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of MGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 158,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,000 underlying shares of MGTX. Below is a chart showing MGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

