Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMGN, ITCI, CHRW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total volume of 10,348 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.5% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring July 31, 2020, with 421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,100 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (Symbol: ITCI) options are showing a volume of 3,161 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 316,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of ITCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 726,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,700 underlying shares of ITCI. Below is a chart showing ITCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) saw options trading volume of 6,518 contracts, representing approximately 651,800 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,000 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

