Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMEH, GES, SPOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMEH), where a total volume of 3,865 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 386,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 119.2% of AMEH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 324,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,100 underlying shares of AMEH. Below is a chart showing AMEH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) saw options trading volume of 10,004 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 102.4% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 977,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,100 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 30,811 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 89.4% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 8,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 814,300 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

